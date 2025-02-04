UK set to host EU chiefs for 'reset' summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will host a summit with European Union leaders in May, as announced by Downing Street on Tuesday. This meeting marks a careful step towards fostering closer ties with the EU, five years after Brexit.

Starmer will welcome European Council president Antonio Costa and European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen to Britain on May 19 for the first of "annual summits", his spokesman told reporters, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

It is set to be a key milestone in the Labour leader's pursuit of closer relations with the bloc following the rancour of Britain's 2020 departure under the previous Conservative government.

"The first UK-EU summit will provide an opportunity to make further progress on areas which will deliver tangible benefits for the people of the UK and the EU and further strengthen the unique relationship between the United Kingdom and the European Union," the spokesman said.

The announcement came a day after Starmer, elected to office last July, became the first UK prime minister since Brexit to attend a major gathering of all 27 EU leaders in Brussels on Monday.

Starmer hosted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday and is welcoming Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and his Dutch counterpart Dick Schoof to Downing Street on Tuesday and Thursday respectively.

Starmer has vowed to pursue more friendly relations with neighbours from the European Union and hopes to strike new agreements with the bloc to help fire up a stagnant British economy.

He has laid out strict red lines however, while the EU has its own demands, raising questions about what exactly the two entities will be able to achieve.

Starmer has vowed Britain will not return to the single market or customs union and has ruled out signing up to freedom of movement.

His cautious approach highlights that Brexit remains a prickly subject in the UK, as well as the rise of the hard-right Reform UK party led by Brexit champion Nigel Farage.

A YouGov poll released late Monday showed Reform ahead for the first time on 25 percent, with Labour on 24 percent, although the one-point lead is within the margin of error and the next general election is likely still four years away.

Starmer does want improvements to the existing Trade and Co-operation Agreement between the UK and the EU that is due for renewal in 2026.

That could include a new veterinary pact to smooth the export of British agricultural goods, while a deal on mutual recognition of professional qualifications has also been suggested.

The European Commission, meanwhile, is keen on a mobility programme for under-30s, however the British government has publicly ruled that out.

The EU is more open to joining a pan-European and North African customs scheme which allows for the tariff-free trade of some goods.

Access to British waters for fishermen from European countries is also expected to be a sticking point in negotiations.

Costa said on X that he was looking forward to the May summit, adding Monday's meeting in Brussels "confirmed a new positive energy in our relations and a clear interest in close cooperation".

UK minister Nick Thomas-Symonds, who is leading Britain's negotiations with the EU, said his government's approach would be "ruthlessly pragmatic" during a speech in Brussels Tuesday.

The UK government is due to announce the location of the May summit at a later date.

Likely to top the agenda is a proposed defence and security pact which experts view as something reasonably straightforward to agree upon.

The return of Donald Trump to the White House, and his threats of a possible trade war with the EU, threatens to complicate Starmer's efforts to rebuild ties with the bloc.

News.Az