UK stands with Azerbaijan in its continued development – ambassador (VIDEO)

The United Kingdom stands with Azerbaijan in its continued development and progress, British Ambassador to Baku James Sharp said as he congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the 30th anniversary of the restoration of the country’s independence, News.Az reports.

"Congratulations to our Friends in Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 18th October, Day of Restoration of Independence of Azerbaijan. This year Azerbaijan celebrates 30th anniversary of the restoration of its independence and begins a new chapter in its history,” the diplomat tweeted.

“There are strong bilateral relations between the UK and Azerbaijan, and we stand with Azerbaijan in its continued development and progress,” the ambassador added.

