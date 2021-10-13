UK supports Azerbaijan’s economic development

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Kingdom supports the economic development of Azerbaijan, the British Embassy in Baku wrote on Facebook, News.Az reports.

The British Embassy said it, in cooperation with the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, organized a webinar on “UK Freeports: Policy Development and Model”.

Alex Parker and Afifah Khan from the Department for International Trade, Kris Cawood from the HM Treasury and Gabriel Bernard-Harding from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities talked about the freeport model for England and the process of policy formation, the embassy wrote.

“They also touched on the benefits of freeports for the renewable energy sector and highlighted key success factors for attracting investments in freeports,” it added.

News.Az