UK supports Azerbaijan’s OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation chairmanship priorities – ambassador

The United Kingdom supports the priorities Azerbaijan announced as Chair of the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation (FSC), UK Ambassador to Baku James Sharp wrote on Twitter, News.Az report.

“We support Azerbaijan’s priorities in arms control, peace and security. We look forward to the implementation of the action plan by Azerbaijan,” Ambassador Sharp said.

The diplomat noted that the UK is ready to cooperate in order for Azerbaijan to successfully carry out its chairmanship.

News.Az