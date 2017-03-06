UK supports talks on Karabakh conflict settlement

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Kingdom supports the negotiations on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Simon McDonald, the UK Permanent Under Secretary and Head of the Diplomatic Service at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, told reporters in Baku March 6, APA reported.



According to him, the world underwent major changes during the time of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.



“Negotiations in this regard are underway. We favor these negotiations, especially because it’s two neighboring countries. The problem has been unresolved for 25 years. I believe the parties could reach an agreement,” he added.

