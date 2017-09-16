UK terror threat raised from severe to critical

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UK's terror threat level has been raised from severe to critical, indicating a further attack may be imminent.

Theresa May said the decision follows an explosion on a Tube train in west London, which injured 29 people.

Islamic State says a "detachment" of the terror group was behind the attack at Parsons Green station at the height of Friday morning's rush hour.

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley has said police are "chasing down suspects" - but warned it is routine for IS to say they carried out attacks irrespective of whether they were involved or not.

This is the fourth time that the terror threat level has been placed at "critical" in the past 11 years - with Mr Rowley adding that the extra military support will free up 1,000 armed police officers.

Announcing the change in threat level, the Prime Minister said: "The public will see more armed police on the transport network and on our streets, providing extra protection.

"This is a proportionate and sensible step which will provide extra reassurance and protection while the investigation progresses."

Military personnel will also replace officers "on guard duties at certain protected sites which are not accessible to the public".

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: "The national threat level has now been raised to 'critical' after the evil and cowardly terrorist attack at Parsons Green.

"As the Prime Minister has said, this is our highest level of security preparedness.

"I utterly condemn the hideous individuals who target innocent people and attempt to use terror to harm us and destroy our way of life."

Earlier, Mrs May condemned the "cowardly attack", and said the improvised explosive device was "intended to cause significant harm".

