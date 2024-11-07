UK: Three arrested over deadly Newcastle house explosion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three men have been arrested in connection with a fatal house explosion in Newcastle that claimed the lives of seven-year-old Archie York and Jason Laws, a man in his 30s, in October.

Police said at the time that six others were taken to hospital "with varying injuries" after the blast and subsequent fire, News.Az reports, citing Sky News. Three men - two in their 30s and one in his 50s - have been arrested on suspicion of two counts of manslaughter, and the production of a Class B drug, namely cannabis, Northumbria Police said.They all remain in police custody.Detective Chief Inspector Katie Smith said: "This has been a truly tragic incident which resulted in the loss of two lives."As a result of our ongoing enquiries, three men have today been arrested in connection with the explosion."Our investigation will remain ongoing as we seek to provide answers to what has happened."We would continue to ask people to avoid speculation surrounding this incident both online and in the community."The blast tore through a row of six properties divided into two flats each.Drone footage showed how six flats in the middle of the building appeared to have been completely destroyed by the explosion and fire, while piles of debris could be seen in the street outside.Superintendent Darren Adams, from Northumbria Police, said on the day of the fire: "As a result of the incident in the early hours of this morning, a seven-year-old boy has sadly passed away."Despite the efforts of the emergency services, he tragically died at the scene."This is a truly devastating outcome."

