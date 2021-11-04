UK to continue to be reliable partner of Azerbaijan: PM Johnson

UK to continue to be reliable partner of Azerbaijan: PM Johnson

The United Kingdom will continue to be a reliable partner of Azerbaijan, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in his message to the participants of VIII Global Baku Forum held under the motto "The World after COVID-19", News.Az reports.

The premier’s message was read out by UK Deputy Head of Mission in Baku Philip Barclay.

"Next year we will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. Cooperation between the UK and Azerbaijan is at the highest level," Johnson said.

He noted that the UK is in favor of establishing security in the Caucasus region.

"Azerbaijan is implementing a wide program for de-mining territories [liberated territories]. I believe that it is important to implement the Ottawa Convention on antipersonnel mines in the region," Johnson added.

News.Az