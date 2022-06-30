UK to double its military support to Ukraine

The United Kingdom will allocate an extra £1 billion (over $1.2 billion) in military aid to Ukraine, News.Az reports citing Bloomberg.

The uplift in funding will be announced by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the NATO summit in Madrid on Thursday.

The funding will go toward air defense systems, uncrewed aerial vehicles, electronic warfare equipment and thousands of pieces of vital kit for Ukrainian soldiers, the premier’s office said in an emailed statement.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in turn, thanked PM Johnson for providing Kyiv with additional security assistance.

“I'm grateful to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for allocating an additional £1 billion for security assistance to Ukraine. Great Britain is our true friend and strategic partner. We appreciate the consistent, leadership support for Ukraine in countering Russian aggression,” Zelenskyy said on Twitter on Thursday.

