UK to end legal self-isolation after positive COVID test from Feb. 24

The legal requirement of self-isolation after a positive COVID-19 test will be scrapped in the UK from Thursday, Feb. 24, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

In a statement in the House of Commons, Johnson laid out the government’s “living with COVID” strategy and said: “It is time we got our confidence back [and] rely on sense of responsibility to each other.”

He told the lawmakers that the government can now move from restrictions to "personal responsibility", thanks to the effective vaccine program, confirming all domestic restrictions will be removed.

He said the "pandemic is not over" but we have "passed the peak" of the omicron wave and vaccines and treatments will form the "first line of defence" going forward.

Johnson also underlined that COVID-19 will not simply disappear and it would not be the right approach to wait until the virus has been eradicated before removing restrictions.

He added that free testing will end on April 1 but the NHS app will continue to allow people to indicate their vaccination status for travel.

