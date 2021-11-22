Yandex metrika counter

UK to host G7 foreign and development ministers

Britain will host foreign and development ministers from the G7 group of industrialised nations and from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at a summit in Liverpool from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, it said on Monday, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

The summit will address issues including economic resilience post-COVID-19, global health and human rights, Britain's Foreign Office said in a statement.

Among the ministers due to attend are those from Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia, it said, adding that it was the first inclusion of ASEAN countries at a G7 foreign ministers' summit and this reflected "the UK's growing Indo-Pacific tilt".


