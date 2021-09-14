UK to offer COVID-19 vaccines to 12 to 15-year-olds

+ ↺ − 16 px

Children aged 12 to 15 will be offered the COVID-19 vaccine, chief medical officers (CMOs) of Britain's all four nations confirmed on Monday, Xinhua reported.

England's CMO Chris Whitty said they came to their decision after considering "what effect this will have on transmission in schools and effects on education".

"It's a useful tool to reduce the disruption," he added. It is expected the vaccinations will be given through school immunization program.

Healthy children aged 12 to 15 will be offered a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine and the rollout should begin "as soon as possible", England's deputy CMO Jonathan Van-Tam was quoted by Sky News as saying.

