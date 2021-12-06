UK to require travelers from Azerbaijan to submit negative pre-departure test

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UK government has amended rules for travelers coming from other countries amid concerns about the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant.

So, from now on, all persons entering the UK will need to show a negative pre-departure test (LFD or PCR) as close as possible to departure and not more than 48 hours before to slow the importation of the new variant. This applies to vaccinated passengers and children aged 12 and above.

In October this year, the UK included Azerbaijan in the list of countries whose citizens have the right to enter the UK with a vaccination certificate.

The UK currently accepts vaccination passports if a person has received both doses of Oxford / AstraZeneca, Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna, or Janssen vaccines.

In this case, after receiving the second dose, at least 14 days must pass. Variants of the above-mentioned vaccines, such as AstraZeneca Covishield, AstraZeneca Vaxzevria and Moderna Takeda are also recognized in the UK.

According to the new rules, even with a vaccination passport, travelers from Azerbaijan will be also required to take a PCR test.

News.Az