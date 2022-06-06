UK to send Ukraine M270 multiple-launch rocket systems

+ ↺ − 16 px

Britain will supply Ukraine with multiple-launch rocket systems that can strike targets up to 80 km (50 miles) away, it said on June 6, in a move that was coordinated with the US, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Britain’s support for Ukraine would change as Russia's tactics evolved, explaining the gift of the M270 multiple-launch systems.

"These highly capable multiple-launch rocket systems will enable our Ukrainian friends to better protect themselves against the brutal use of long-range artillery, which (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s forces have used indiscriminately to flatten cities," Wallace said in a statement.

Britain said Ukrainian troops would be trained on how to use the new launchers in Britain, after it previously announced that it would train Ukrainian personnel to use armored vehicles.

News.Az