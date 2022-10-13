UK to supply Ukraine with advanced air-to-air missiles

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Kingdom will deliver to Ukraine Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile (Amraam) rockets, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday.

The missiles to be used with a US-ground-launch system will allow Ukraine to shoot down cruise missiles.

In a statement, Ben Wallace said: “Russia’s latest indiscriminate strikes on civilian areas in Ukraine warrant further support to those seeking to defend their nation. So today I have authorized the supply of Amraam anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine.”

“These weapons will help Ukraine defend its skies from attacks and strengthen their overall missile defense,” Wallace added.

News.Az