UK values its relationship with Azerbaijan - Boris Johnson

+ ↺ − 16 px

Britain has valued its relationship with Azerbaijan over the last quarter century.

Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov and Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Boris Johnson have had an exchange of congratulatory letters on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, according to Azvision.

In the letter addressed to his counterpart Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov mentioned that Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom have managed to establish solid and constructive dialogue over the years that have brought mutual benefits to the nations. He added that the two countries continue to work closely in maintaining the international peace and security.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov noted that the economic ties between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom, particularly involvement of BP in implementation of regional energy projects such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum oil and gas pipelines constitute the backbone of the bilateral cooperation.

FM Mammadyarov expressed his conviction that new dialogue formats, including bilateral policy dialogue and joint Intergovernmental Economic Commission will serve to further deepen the cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom.

In his letter addressed to Elmar Mammadyarov Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson noted that his country has valued its relationship with Azerbaijan over the last quarter century. Boris Johnson stating the importance of this year for the UK-Azerbaijan bilateral relationship mentioned that he is delighted with the cooperation in energy field.

He also noted that his country remains committed to supporting the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs on the peaceful settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson expressed his conviction to continued cooperation and further deepening of the relationship on a range of issues of mutual interest to the two countries.

News.Az

News.Az