UK Visa Application Centre in Azerbaijan to be closed in observance of Christmas holidays

The UK Visa Application Centre in Azerbaijan will be closed on December 25-26 in observance of the Christmas holidays, the UK Embassy in Azerbaijan said in a Twitter post on Friday.

“This is a particularly busy time of year, and so if you are planning to travel to the United Kingdom on or before Tuesday 24th December, we hope that you have already submitted your application for a visa. If not, we strongly advise you to submit your: standard visit visa application on or before Monday 9 December 2019; priority visit visa application on or before Friday 13 December; super priority visit visa application on or before Friday 20 December,” the embassy wrote.

News.Az

