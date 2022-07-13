UK will continue to support development of cultural sector in Azerbaijan: Ambassador

The UK will continue to support the development of the cultural sector in Azerbaijan, British Ambassador to Baku James Sharp said on Twitter following a meeting with Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Anar Karimov, News.Az reports.

“Today we had a very productive meeting with the Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Anar Karimov and the new director of the British Council Nargiz Hajiyeva and discussed the possibilities of cooperation,” the ambassador said.

“The UK will continue to provide great support to the development of the cultural sector in Azerbaijan,” he added.

