Ukraine: 15,000 people missing since war began

At least 15,000 people, including civilians, have gone missing in Ukraine since the war began in February, a Ukrainian official said on Friday.

Russia has confirmed that it has 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers in captivity, Alyona Verbitskaya, the Ukrainian military ombudswoman, told the Bloomberg news agency.

Communication with Russian officials on the issue of prisoners of war has been “very poor,” she added.

News.Az