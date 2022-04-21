Ukraine: 208 children killed since beginning of war

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 208 children have been killed and 376 others injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office said on Telegram, News.Az reports.

These figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

As many as 119 children are affected by the war in the Donetsk region, 113 in the Kyiv region, 91 in Kharkiv, 57 in Chernihiv, 41 in Mykolaiv, 36 in Luhansk, 25 in Zaporizhzhia, 44 in Kherson, 16 in the capital city Kyiv, 16 in Sumy and 15 in Zhytomyr.

In addition, according to the Prosecutor General’s Office, 1,141 educational institutions were damaged, of which 99 were completely destroyed during the war in Ukraine.

