Ukraine: 219 children killed since beginning of war

As many as 219 children have been killed and 398 others injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office said on Telegram, News.Az reports.

These figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

A total of 617 children are affected by the war in Donetsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia regions, and Kyiv, Sumy and Zhytomyr cities.

In addition, according to the Prosecutor General’s Office, 1,556 educational institutions were damaged, of which 102 were completely destroyed during the war in Ukraine.

News.Az