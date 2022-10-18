Yandex metrika counter

Ukraine: 251 children considered missing amid ongoing war with Russia

As many as 251 children are considered missing in Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Russia, the Ombudsman’s Office of Ukraine said on Facebook, News.Az reports.

“Information from the ‘Children of War’ state portal for finding missing children as of October 18, 2022: 251 - missing, 8,276 - deported, 6,741 - found,” the Ombudsman's Office said.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine earlier reported that 425 children have been killed in the country since the beginning of the war.


