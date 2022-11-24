Ukraine: 323 children considered missing since beginning of war

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 323 children are reported missing in Ukraine since the beginning of the war with Russia, the Ukrainian Ombudsman’s Office said on Facebook, News.Az reports.

“Data on affected children as of November 24, 2022: 323 - missing, 11,461 - deported, 7,718 – found,” the Ombudsman's Office said, referring to the ‘Children of War’ state portal for finding missing children.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine, some 440 children were killed and more than 847 injured as a result of Russia’s war with Ukraine.

News.Az