Ukraine: 331 children considered missing since beginning of war

As many as 331 children are reported missing in Ukraine since the beginning of the war with Russia, the Ukrainian Ombudsman’s Office said on Facebook, News.Az reports.

"As of December 26, 2022: 331 children - missing, 8,517 – found, 124 - returned,” the Ombudsman's Office said.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine, more than 440 children were killed and more than 847 injured as a result of Russia’s war with Ukraine.

