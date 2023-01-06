Ukraine: 453 children killed since beginning of war

+ ↺ − 16 px

So far, 1,330 children in Ukraine have been affected by the ongoing war with Russia, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office said on Friday, News.Az reports.

As many as 453 children have been killed and 877 others have been injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, the Prosecutor General’s Office stated.

These figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

The largest numbers of affected children were recorded in Donetsk region (429), Kharkiv region (268), Kyiv region (117), Kherson region (83), Mykolaiv region (81), Zaporizhia region (81), Chernihiv region (68), Luhansk region (65), and Dnipropetrovsk region (40).

As a result of Russia’s attacks, over 3,126 educational institutions have been damaged. Of which, 337 have been completely destroyed, the Prosecutor General’s Office added.

News.Az