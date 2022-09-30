Ukraine accelerating apply for NATO membership – President Zelenskyy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine is accelerating its apply for the NATO membership, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his video message following the meeting of the country's National Security and Defense Council, News.az reports.

"We've de facto made our way to North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). The standards of NATO are real for Ukraine both on the battlefield and in all aspects of our interaction. We trust each other, help each other, and we protect each other.This is the Alliance. We're taking our decisive step by signing Ukraine's application for accelerated accession to NATO," Zelenskyy said.

News.Az