Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have estimated that the limited authorisations to hit targets in Russia with the weapons provided by the US have reduced the Russian safe space by 16%, News.Az reports citing Ukrainska Pravda.

The Biden administration has slightly adjusted its policy to permit Ukraine to use US-supplied weapons to target select Russian military positions within a limited region of Russian territory. This adjustment has minimally reduced the extent of Russia’s secure ground area by a maximum of 16%.The US policy that limits Ukraine's use of these weapons has effectively created a substantial sanctuary. Although within the range of US-provided weapons, this territory remains untouched by Ukrainian strikes due to these restrictions. Russia is taking advantage of this sanctuary to safeguard its combat forces, command and control infrastructure, logistics, and support services essential for its operations in Ukraine.Experts from the ISW suggest that Ukrainian forces could potentially strike any legitimate Russian military targets within the reach of their HIMARS systems using MLRS in Russia’s Belgorod, Kursk, and Bryansk oblasts. However, whether Ukraine has the authorisation to conduct such strikes remains uncertain. Senior US officials have stated that Ukraine’s use of MLRS is primarily for counterbattery purposes and is geographically confined to Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast.Additionally, Ukrainian forces appear to be permitted to strike Russian military assets positioned "just across the [Ukrainian] border," indicating a likely restriction against hitting targets deeper within Kursk and Bryansk oblasts, even though these areas are within MLRS range.

