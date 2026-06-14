Ukraine and Moldova begin EU membership talks

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Ukraine and Moldova are set to begin the first phase of European Union membership negotiations on Monday, marking a significant step toward potential accession.

The talks will be launched in Luxembourg by senior European Union officials and ministers from Ukraine and Moldova, opening discussions on key areas of EU law and governance, News.Az reports, citing The Guardian.

The decision follows an agreement by EU member states to open “the first cluster” of negotiations, covering rule of law and democratic standards, after political developments in Hungary allowed consensus to be reached.

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Ukraine and Moldova were granted EU candidate status in 2022 after filing applications following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. However, earlier progress was delayed due to political objections within the bloc.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa praised both countries for their reform efforts under difficult circumstances, while Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the process represents important political and moral support.

Officials noted that Ukraine must adopt thousands of EU laws as part of the accession process, while continuing reforms in areas such as anti-corruption, judiciary independence and public administration.

News.Az