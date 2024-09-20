Ukraine announces new sanctions against Russia, Iran and China

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enacted new sanctions following a decision by the National Security and Defence Council, targeting six individuals and over 40 legal entities from Iran, China, and Russia.

Decree No. 638 outlines sanctions against these six individuals and 40 entities for a period of 10 years, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media. Additionally, Decree No. 639 specifically sanctions two companies: the Russian Private Limited Company Mayak Ship Lighting Plant and the Federal State Enterprise Kazan State Powder Plant.Both decrees instruct Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs to notify the relevant authorities in the European Union, the United States, and other nations about the sanctions and to discuss the potential for implementing similar measures.

News.Az