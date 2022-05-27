Ukraine announces number of children killed since beginning of war

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 241 children have been killed and 438 others injured since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the Prosecutor General’s Office of the country said on its Telegram channel on Friday, News.Az reports.

These figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

More than 679 children are affected by the ongoing war in Ukraine. The children were mostly affected in Donetsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia regions, and Kyiv, Sumy and Zhytomyr cities.

As a result of Russia’s attacks, over 1,887 educational institutions have been damaged, 180 of which are completely destroyed, the Prosecutor General’s Office added.

News.Az