Ukraine announces opening of 10 humanitarian corridors

Ukraine will carry out the evacuation of civilians along ten humanitarian corridors, News.Az cited the country’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk as saying.

“On April 7, 2022, 10 humanitarian corridors were agreed,” Vereshchuk wrote on her Telegram channel.

The deputy PM clarified that it is possible to travel from Mariupol and Enerhodar to Zaporizhzhia by private transport.

“And from Berdyansk, Melitopol and Tokmak, civilians can get to Zaporizhzhia both by private transport and by buses. From Lysychansk, Sievierodonetsk, Popasna, Rubizhne and the village of Gorskoe, Luhansk region, evacuation will be carried out to the city of Bakhmut,” Vereshchuk added.

