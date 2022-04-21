Ukraine announces reopening of humanitarian corridor from Mariupol

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s deputy prime minister said a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of civilians will be reopened from Mariupol on Thursday, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

“Today we continue the evacuation of women, children and the elderly [from Mariupol],” Iryna Vereschuk said on Twitter.

Vereschuk warned of possible changes and asked city residents to follow the official announcements.

“Four evacuation buses managed to leave the city via yesterday's humanitarian corridor. People spent the night in Berdiansk and are now heading to Vasilyevka. We are expecting them soon in Zaporizhia,” she added.

News.Az