Ukraine announces three-stage restoration plan

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced a three-stage plan for the restoration of Ukraine.

In an interview with the Ukrainian BBC edition, the premier said the plan will be called “U-24”, News.Az reports.

“This is a plan for Ukraine's restoration. There will be a corresponding recovery fund, which will take place in three stages,” he noted.

Shmyhal said the first stage is already underway, when the authorities are now restoring the destroyed facilities temporarily, promptly and quickly.

The second stage, according to the premier, is a quick recovery immediately after the end of hostilities.

“First of all, it is necessary to resume the supply of water and electricity so that people can ensure their existence in the destroyed territories,” he added.

The third stage, according to the plan, is a big stage of a full-fledged renewal of Ukrainian cities, towns, buildings, infrastructure, and the country as a whole.

“This stage will be the most costly, the longest, but we want to implement it very quickly. This should be in parallel with the political processes of Ukraine's entry into the European Union, as was recently written in the Versailles Declaration,” Shmyhal stressed.

