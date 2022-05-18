Ukraine asks foreign countries for more weapons

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said his country needs weapons, including anti-aircraft and air defense systems in the ongoing war with Russia, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

In an address to the international community, Reznikov noted that the protracted war could lead a global food crisis and increase the risk of migration. Therefore, he stressed the need to prevent Russia from prolonging the war.

“We need weapons, including anti-aircraft and air defense systems. Russia may lose on the battlefield. It will save Europe from danger and the world from disaster,” the Ukrainian defense chief added.

News.Az