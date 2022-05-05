Ukraine asks UN help for Azovstal evacuation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

Zelenskyy asked the UN chief for help in the evacuation of the wounded at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.

The Ukrainian president also thanked Guterres for the successful evacuation facilitated by the UN and ICRC.

