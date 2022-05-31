Ukraine asks Western countries for more weapons

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on Western countries give Ukraine 155mm cannons and multiple launch rocket systems.

“I take the opportunity of this interview to ask the West to send us all the 155mm cannons and multiple launch rocket systems they can send us,” Kuleba told La Repubblica Italian newspaper in an interview, News.Az reports.

“If we had received weapons from the West on time, we would have already liberated Kherson and other areas. The time will come to launch the counteroffensive. We are at war with a country that has a president who hates us and does not want us to exist. We will never surrender,” he added.

News.Az