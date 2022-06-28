Ukraine: At least 341 children killed since beginning of war

Ukraine: At least 341 children killed since beginning of war

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 341 children have been killed and 622 others injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war with Russia, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine said on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

These figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

Currently, most casualties were recorded in Donetsk Region (336), Kharkiv Region (183), Kyiv Region (116), Chernihiv Region (68), Luhansk Region (57), Kherson Region (52), Mykolaiv Region (48), Zaporizhzhia Region (31) and Sumy Region (17).

As a result of Russia’s attacks, over 2,061 educational institutions have been damaged, 213 of which are completely destroyed, the Prosecutor General’s Office added.

News.Az