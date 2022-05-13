Ukraine bans entry for 13 foreign journalists

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s Security Service has banned 13 foreign journalists from entering the country, News.Az reports.

“The Security Service of Ukraine has exposed 13 foreign media representatives who prepared materials for Kremlin propagandists and engaged in disseminating disinformation by order. They have been banned from entering Ukraine for three years,” the Security Service said on its Telegram channel.

The Security Service noted that a large intelligence network led by the Russian special services from Crimea has also been exposed.

News.Az