Ukraine calls for soonest imposition of new EU sanctions against Russia

The 5th EU package of sanctions against Russia must come as soon as possible and be as tough as possible, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a phone call with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

“Spoke with Josep Borrell on preparations for the EU-China Summit and efforts to put an end to Russian aggression. As long as barbaric Russian war crimes continue, we need to elevate sanctions pressure. The 5th EU package must come as soon as possible and be as tough as possible,” Kuleba tweeted.

