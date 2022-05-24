Ukraine calls on int’l partners to accelerate arms supplies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on international partners to speed up weapons and ammunition deliveries to Kyiv, News.Az reports.

“Too early to conclude that Ukraine already has all the arms it needs,” Kuleba said on Twitter.

“Russian offensive in the Donbas is a ruthless battle, the largest one on European soil since WWII. I urge partners to speed up deliveries of weapons and ammunition, especially MLRS, long-range artillery, APCs,” he added.

News.Az