Ukraine claims destruction of another bridge in Russia’s Kursk - VIDEO

Ukrainian air forces have destroyed a key strategic bridge over the Seym River in Russia's Kursk region, according to Ukraine's commander.

This strike has disrupted the supply lines of a Russian group countering the Ukrainian advance, News.Az reports citing Reuters."Kursk direction. Minus one more bridge! Ukrainian Air Force aviation continues to deprive the enemy of logistical capabilities with precision airstrikes, which significantly affects the course of hostilities," Mykola Oleshchuk said on the Telegram messaging app.There was no immediate response from Moscow officials to Ukraine's reports. Some Russian military bloggers, including the prominent War Gonzo project, reported that there was a Ukraine's attack on Sunday on the bridge in Zvannoye.A Russian military blogger close to the defence ministry who goes by the name "Rybar" said on the Telegram messaging app that the bridge was heavily damaged, but did not collapse and can be used by pedestrians and - in some cases - light vehicles.The bridge was the second attacked by Ukraine since Friday.

