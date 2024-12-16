Ukraine claims North Korean troops suffer casualties in Russia’s Kursk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine's military intelligence said on Monday that North Korean units fighting alongside Russian forces sustained significant losses over the weekend, with at least 30 soldiers killed or wounded in several villages in Russia's Kursk region.

The Ukrainian military spy agency's statement came after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that Russia was using North Korean troops in significant numbers for the first time to conduct assaults in Kursk, a Russian region where Ukraine launched a cross-border incursion in August, News.Az reports, citing Reuters. The statement is the first time Kyiv has claimed North Korean losses on this scale and in some detail. It said the casualties occurred around the villages of Plekhovo, Vorozhba and Martynovka in the Kursk region. It provided no evidence.The Kremlin declined to comment on the Ukrainian assertion, referring the question to the Russian Defence Ministry which has made no comment on the subject.Russia has neither confirmed nor denied the presence of North Koreans on its side. Pyongyang initially dismissed reports about the troop deployment as "fake news", but a North Korean official has said any such deployment would be lawful."Due to the losses, the assault groups are being replenished with fresh personnel, in particular from the 94th separate brigade of the DPRK army, to continue active combat operations in Kursk region," the Ukrainian agency wrote.

News.Az