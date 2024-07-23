Ukraine claims to have shot down another Russian Su-25 jet - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian troops shot down a Russian Su-25 attack fighter jet near Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, the Khortytsia group of forces said on Telegram, News.Az reports.

Anti-air units shot the plane down as it was attempting to fire on Ukrainian positions, according to reports. The Khortytsia group of forces also shared a video that showed an anti-aircraft missile being launched and striking a plane in the distance.Four days earlier, the Khortytsia group of forces claimed that it had shot down another Russian Su-25 jet near Pokrovsk.

