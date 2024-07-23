Yandex metrika counter

Ukraine claims to have shot down another Russian Su-25 jet - VIDEO

  • World
  • Share
Ukraine claims to have shot down another Russian Su-25 jet - VIDEO

Ukrainian troops shot down a Russian Su-25 attack fighter jet near Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, the Khortytsia group of forces said on Telegram, News.Az reports.

Anti-air units shot the plane down as it was attempting to fire on Ukrainian positions, according to reports. The Khortytsia group of forces also shared a video that showed an anti-aircraft missile being launched and striking a plane in the distance.

Four days earlier, the Khortytsia group of forces claimed that it had shot down another Russian Su-25 jet near Pokrovsk.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      