Ukraine confirms all-time high of over 500 COVID-19 daily deaths

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of the COVID-19 mortalities in Ukraine surged by 538 in the past 24 hours, a new high since the onset of the pandemic, the Health Ministry stated on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"The COVID-19 incidence in Ukraine increased by 15,579 [over the past day], while some 9,524 cases of the infection were registered the day before. As many as 538 people died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours," the health ministry noted.

The previous all-time high was reported on April 7, 2021, when 481 people died due to COVID-19 in a day. Since the start of the pandemic, the country’s death toll has reached 61,348. Over the past day, some 7,776 citizens have recovered, bringing the total number to 2,337,194. Most cases of the infection were registered in the Odessa, Kharkov, Zaporozhye Regions and Kiev. A total of 2,660,273 COVID-19 cases have been disclosed in Ukraine since the start of the pandemic.

As many as 8,065,762 Ukraine’s residents have been inoculated against COVID-19, while some 6,573,564 of them are fully vaccinated. Earlier, the Health Ministry said that 97% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated.

News.Az