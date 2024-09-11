Ukraine considers cutting ties with Iran over missile supplies to Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine has said it is considering severing diplomatic relations with Iran following media reports that Tehran may have transferred ballistic missiles to Russia.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi, speaking at a news conference in Kyiv, said that while he would not elaborate on what "devastating consequences" might entail, all options, including severing ties, remain under consideration, News.Az reports.Tykhyi emphasized that the reports are not only a concern for Ukraine's security but also for Europe and the Middle East. He called on Kyiv’s international partners to increase pressure on both Iran and Russia.The Foreign Ministry had previously summoned Iran’s Charge d’Affaires in Kyiv, Shahriar Amuzegar, to address the situation. Ukraine issued a warning that if the reports of missile transfers were confirmed, it would have severe and irreversible effects on Ukrainian-Iranian relations.According to media reports, a shipment of 200 Iranian ballistic missiles reportedly arrived at a Caspian Sea port on September 4. Iranian authorities have consistently denied supplying weapons to Russia, and the Kremlin has also refuted claims of receiving short-range ballistic missiles from Iran.Iran and Russia have strengthened their alliance in recent years amid escalating tensions with the United States.

