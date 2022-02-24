Ukraine cuts diplomatic ties with Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday broke off Kyiv’s diplomatic relations with Moscow in response to Russia’s launch of special military operation in the country’s eastern part, News.Az reports.

"This morning has gone down in history, but this history is absolutely different for our country and for Russia. We broke off diplomatic relations with Russia,” Zelensky said during a briefing.

“Ukraine is defending itself and will not give up its freedom, whatever Moscow thinks, for Ukrainians independence and the right it is the highest value to live on their own land according to their will,” the president added.

News.Az