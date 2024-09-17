Ukraine denies involvement in second attempt on Trump’s life

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has urged international media to stop linking Ryan Wesley Ruth, the suspect in the second assassination attempt on Donald Trump, to Ukraine, News.Az reports citing The New Voice of Ukraine.

Speaking at a press briefing on Sept. 17, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi acknowledged that Ruth previously publicly expressed support for Ukraine’s cause. At the same time, the spokesperson stated there is no evidence to suggest that Kyiv inspired Ruth to engage in criminal political violence.“Yes, we see from the news that the suspect previously publicly supported Ukraine,” public broadcaster Suspilne quoted Tykhyi.“But look, there are hundreds of millions of people in the United States who support Ukraine. Obviously, this is a diverse group of people. We urge everyone to refrain from artificially linking the suspect's actions to Ukraine.”He added that Ukraine strongly condemns all forms of political violence and this "criminal act," specifically.“We are glad that the suspect was apprehended so quickly, and we want to stress that he has no connections with Ukrainian state institutions and has never fought for Ukraine in the International Legion or other units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” said Tykhyi.

News.Az