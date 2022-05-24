Yandex metrika counter

Ukraine destroys a Russian Su-25 Grach aircraft

Ukraine’s National Guard serviceman has destroyed a Russian Su-25 Grach aircraft in Zaporizhzhia Region, the relevant statement was made by the National Guard of Ukraine on Facebook, News.az reports citing Ukrinform.

“With an accurate shot, the National Guard serviceman destroyed the occupiers’ Su-25 Grach attack aircraft,” the report states.

A reminder that, between February 24, 2022 and May 24, 2022, Russia’s total combat losses in Ukraine reached about 29,350 troops.


