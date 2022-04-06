Yandex metrika counter

Ukraine discloses number of children killed in war

  • World
  • Share
Ukraine discloses number of children killed in war

At least 167 children have been killed and 279 others injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war with Russia, Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

The Russian army's bombardments have damaged 927 educational facilities, with 83 of them entirely destroyed, the Prosecutor General’s Office added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      