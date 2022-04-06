Ukraine discloses number of children killed in war
- 06 Apr 2022 09:35
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 172089
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/ukraine-discloses-number-of-children-killed-in-war Copied
At least 167 children have been killed and 279 others injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war with Russia, Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.
The Russian army's bombardments have damaged 927 educational facilities, with 83 of them entirely destroyed, the Prosecutor General’s Office added.