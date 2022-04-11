Ukraine discloses number of children killed since beginning of war

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 183 children have been killed and over 342 injured in Ukraine since Russia launched a war against its eastern neighbor, News.Az reports citing the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office.

These figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, the Prosecutor General’s Office noted.

As many as 110 children are affected by the war in the Donetsk region, 98 in the Kyiv region, 76 in Kharkiv, 54 in Chernihiv, 40 in Mykolaiv, 35 in Luhansk, 22 in Zaporizhzhia, 29 in Kherson, 16 in the capital city Kyiv, 16 in Sumy and 15 in Zhytomyr.

The Prosecutor General’s Office said a total of 938 educational institutions were damaged due to Russian strikes on Ukraine, 87 of them are completely destroyed.

News.Az